Where a juvenile defendant received a de facto life sentence without consideration of the defendant’s youth and attendant characteristics, the defendant has suffered prejudice even if the case law requiring such consideration had not yet been established.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Noreen Valeria Love.On Sept. 10, 2003, at 10:30 a.m. Kenneth Porter was shot and killed in the middle of an intersection by Darron Jackson, age 16 at the time. Jackson was …