Where the detectives who procured the eyewitness identifications which were the sole evidence linking the defendant to the crime are later discovered to have an extensive history of misconduct, the defendant may seek a successive postconviction petition as he meets the cause and prejudice test.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Thomas V. Gainer Jr.Enos Conard and his son, Troy Conard, were selling ice cream bars out of their truck on July 6, 1985, when they …