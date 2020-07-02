Where a defendant cannot demonstrate that the trial court’s error rose to the level of a due process violation the defendant cannot show prejudice and therefore may not be granted leave to file a successive postconviction petition.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas V. Gainer, Jr.Bryan McClurkin got into a fight with shopkeeper Nabil Tayeh and Mahed Harb in September of 1997, resulting in their deaths. McClurkin was 25, 6’8”, with two prior felonies including armed …