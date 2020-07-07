Where a defendant raises an issue in a successive postconviction petition that relies on a line of judicial precedent that was not extant when their prior postconviction petition was heard the defendant has shown cause for failing to raise it earlier.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maura Slattery Boyle.Gregory Minniefield was involved in a dispute with Theopolis Ransberry in April 2002, where Ransberry denied being involved with Minniefield’s girlfriend. On Dec. 17, 2002, …