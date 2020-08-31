Where a defendant presents newly available testimony from a known witness that provides new evidence of actual innocence, it may be considered new evidence even if the defendant was previously aware of the witness.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Officer Lee Trevino of the Chicago Police Department was shot and injured on Dec. 11, 2006, responding to a disturbance at Clemente High School. He and his partner, Officer Michael Komo, found six …