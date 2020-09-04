Where a defendant seeks permission to file a successive postconviction petition, it is not considered to be filed until the court grants leave, regardless of whether the circuit clerk receives or marks the petition as accepted.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson.Charles McCoy was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver in October 2010. McCoy posted bond and was released, but proceeded to have his bond revoked and was charged with driving on …