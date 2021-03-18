Where a defendant in a successive postconviction petition asserts that his mental illness left him unable to raise the issue of his own fitness to stand trial, he must establish some specific and objective change in his mental illness between when he was unable to raise the issue and the filing of the successive postconviction petition in order to establish cause.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.George Maclin first received psychiatric treatment in 1977 …