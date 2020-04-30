Where a defendant is stopped by an officer who has neither witnessed a crime nor had any indication one will occur, they lack a reasonable articulable suspicion to justify a Terry stop.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Steven G. Watkins.

On December 8, 2012, around 4:50 p.m. Chicago police officer Timothy Kastler and two others were on uniformed bike patrol by a CTA pink line station. As Kastler rode nearby he heard someone yelling obscenities and looked up to see two individuals, later identified as Dantrell White and Dontae Avery, staring at them. White spat in the officers’ direction, though the spit did not strike them. Kastler ordered his two partners to watch the exits and waited for White and Avery. When they left, Kastler approached and asked to speak to them. They did not respond but continued to walk, with White keeping his hands in his pockets. Kastler ordered White to take his hands out of his pockets multiple times, but he did not do so and Kastler ordered him to stand with their hands against a wall. Kastler stated he did not recall if White removed his hands voluntarily from his pockets or if they were forcibly removed.

Kastler, a 10-year veteran of the police force, performed a protective pat-down, and felt a “hard, round” object which he thought might be the barrel of a gun. When removed from White’s pocket it turned out to be a prescription bottle with 26 pills of morphine. Kastler testified that White immediately identified it as such. White was arrested and charged with possession.

White moved to quash his arrest and suppress evidence, but the court found that his act of spitting at the officers constituted assault, giving Kastler a “reasonable articulable suspicion of criminal activity.” The trial court found it was reasonable for Kastler to give White a protective pat-down and to mistake the pill bottle for a barrel of a gun and once White admitted that it was morphine Kastler had probable cause for the arrest. White was found guilty and sentenced to two years’ probation. He appealed.

On appeal, White argued that the trial court erred in denying his motion to quash the arrest and suppress evidence. White asserted that Kastler did not witness a crime or observe any bulge in his clothing consistent with a weapon. The appellate court agreed. The trial court held that White’s act of spitting was a possible assault, giving Kastler probable cause. However, Kastler himself, when testifying, stated he only wanted to conduct a field interview, requiring reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. The appellate court held there was no reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, as Kastler did not believe he had witnessed a crime at the time, and had no reason to think that White was about to commit a crime.

The appellate court emphasized that even if the Terry stop were legitimate, the frisk which followed was not. Even if Kastler had reason to believe White was armed, once he determined by touching the object that it was a pill bottle and not a gun, he had no reason to think it was criminal and removing it from White’s pocket was an unreasonable seizure. Without the evidence from the arrest, there was insufficient evidence to convict White.

Justice Michael B. Hyman specially concurred, emphasizing a “troubling” argument by the prosecution that Kastler’s order to White to remove his hands from his pockets was not a seizure, but that White’s refusal for several seconds to obey supported Kastler’s reasonable suspicion for a stop when White was within his rights to ignore Kastler if he was not seized.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the trial court.

People v. Dantrell White

2020 IL App (1st) 171814

Writing for the court: Justice Carl Anthony Walker

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Michael B. Hyman

Released: March 31, 2020