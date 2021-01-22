Where a defendant seeks to vacate a conviction under a statute later found void ab initio they may seek and receive relief by submitting an appropriate pleading to any court that otherwise has jurisdiction, and are not limited to direct appeal and collateral proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Neera Walsh and vacated a prior conviction.On June 18, 2017, Servetus Brown was approached by two Chicago police officers responding to reports of shots fired. Brown was …