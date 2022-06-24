Where the trial court fails to consider a filed post-conviction petition within 90 days of it being electronically filed and entered in the clerk’s case file, the petition must proceed to a second-stage hearing and cannot be summarily dismissed.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from McHenry County Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge.William Ross was charged with the first-degree murder of Jacqueline Shaefer. Ross, 63 at the time, shot Schaefer and sealed her in a bedroom, screwing the door …