Where a defendant is given a de facto life sentence for a crime where a codefendant receives a shorter sentence, the sentencing does not violate the proportionate penalties clause where the codefendant was a juvenile and defendant was an adult, and where evidence establishes that the codefendant was less culpable for the crime than the defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.Karl Haywood, 20, and Donald Haywood, 17, brothers, were charged with first …