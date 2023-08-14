Where a defendant is found guilty of being an armed habitual criminal based on prior Class X felony convictions, those convictions may also be used to justify a life sentence as a habitual criminal without being an improper double enhancement.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Sangamon County Associate Judge Rudolph Braud.Early on May 1, 2018, Artemus Hunter was shot in the arm. When the police responded, they brought a witness to the shooting, Daniel Roberts, to a “showup” where he would have a …