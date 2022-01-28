Where a defendant is found guilty of a crime, an inherent element of which is the death of a victim, the death of the victim may not be considered a factor in aggravation during sentencing.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated the sentence and remanded the case from Kankakee County Circuit Judge Ronald J. Gerts.On May 15, 2016, Carmella Lawson, driving a car with Nathan Lockhart as passenger, collided with a car driven by Kyuss Allison with his brother, Kameron Allison as passenger. Kameron was killed, and Kyuss and …