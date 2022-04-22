Where a defendant is given a sentence including an indeterminate term of mandatory supervised release, the Prisoner Review Board’s authority to determine the length of the mandatory supervised release is not an impermissible delegation of the judicial function of imposing sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Arthur F. Hill Jr.Anton Ruth pled guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in 2010. The court imposed on him a nine …