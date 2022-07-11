Where a defendant is assigned to a postplea presentence program per a negotiated plea and is discharged unsuccessfully and sentenced, their motion challenging the sentence is not a case of revocation of probation but instead of seeking to withdraw a plea, and so governed by Supreme Court Rule 604(d).The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of DeKalb County Circuit Judge Robbin J. Stuckert.Michael J. Hayes pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery on May 3, 2019, and was sentenced to probation …