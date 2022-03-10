Where a juvenile defendant receives a sentence of 40 years or less and the trial court has given consideration to the defendant’s youth and attendant characteristics, exercised discretion regarding the sentence, and selected a sentence within the guidelines, the defendant has not suffered a violation of the Illinois constitution’s proportionate penalties clause.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge David Paul Kliment.On July 16, 2003, Charles M. Hill and several of his …