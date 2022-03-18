Where a defendant is found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, the court may impose both the enhanced sentencing range from section 8-4(c)(1)(A) of the Illinois Criminal Code and the firearm enhancement from section 8-4(c)(1)(D) without running afoul of prohibited double enhancement.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Henry County Circuit Judge Terence M. Patton.On the evening of Oct. 15, 2017, Shaun Taylor was passing through Illinois, engaged on a cross-country drive from …