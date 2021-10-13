Where a defendant has already filed an initial postconviction petition, he is barred from raising in a successive postconviction petition any objection for which the legal basis was available at the time of his initial postconviction petition, regardless of whether subsequent developments have made such a claim easier or more likely to succeed.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed a decision from Macon County Associate Judge James R. Coryell.Jamaal Haines and an accomplice attempted to steal cannabis from the apartment …