Where a defendant is sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for a crime committed as a juvenile, that sentence is a de facto life sentence even if the defendant is eligible for day-for-day credit that could potentially reduce the sentence below 40 years in length.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Hortez Daniel, 16, entered the apartment of his grandmother’s boyfriend, 77-year-old Eulis Reese, on June 12, 1990. Daniel choked Reese into …