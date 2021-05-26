Where an intellectually disabled defendant received a de facto life sentence decades prior, they may not now seek a successive postconviction petition challenging their sentence as unconstitutional as the precedent involved juveniles, whose transient age-related characteristics affect their ability to be rehabilitated, and not the intellectually disabled who have a static condition.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 9th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Scott Shipplett.Robert Clark pleaded guilty to first …