Where a defendant alleges a violation of fundamental fairness in sentencing because he received a harsher sentence than his codefendants, the burden is on the defendant to show that the codefendants were similarly situated both in terms of culpability and mitigating and aggravating factors for sentencing.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel B. Shanes.On Sept. 13, 2017, three men entered Locksmith Resources with guns. They tied up and duct-taped several employees, and …