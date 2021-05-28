Where a defendant is convicted of a crime, the trial court may not impose a longer term of mandatory supervised release (MSR) than is specified under statute, or impose the MSR term of a completed offense on a defendant convicted of an inchoate version of the offense absent statutory authority to do so.The 2nd District Appellate Court modified and affirmed a decision by 17th Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Randy Wilt.Darius Martell Foster was charged with two separate cases of attempted aggravated domestic battery …