Where a young adult defendant seeks to have his sentence declared unconstitutional under Miller v. Alabama and its progeny, he must establish facts individual and specific to his circumstance which justify applying Miller despite his status as an adult.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.In 2002, Jermaine Evans fatally shot Larry Simmons during a gang-related confrontation. Evans was 18 at the time. He was tried and convicted of first-degree murder and of …