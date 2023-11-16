The father of the suspect in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules. Robert Crimo Jr. entered a guilty plea to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct last week in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo sponsored his underage son’s firearm application three years before the July 2022 attack in Highland Park, even though the teenager had recently threatened violence …