Critics are worried that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois starting Sunday will create chaos after a judge ruled the ban on such unconstitutional but failed to block it from taking effect.House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two years ago to halt and fix the so-called Pretrial Fairness Act that’s part of an expansive criminal justice overhaul, after Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington overturned the law.But the judge denied the injunction 64 state’s attorneys and …