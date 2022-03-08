A federal judge cleared the way for blind and low-vision pedestrians to jointly pursue their claim that the city of Chicago is violating federal law by failing to make crossing the street safer for them.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois held the class proposed by the American Council of the Blind of Metropolitan Chicago and three members meets the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23.Bucklo certified a class that includes all blind or low-vision …