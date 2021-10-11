A state appellate panel upheld a denial of the Chicago Cubs’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit by an Associated Press photographer injured at Wrigley Field in a non-precedential Rule 23 opinion.Charles Arbogast was working in the designated photo well at Wrigley in July 2018 when he tripped and fell on a stack of pallets that photographers would stand on to take photos.He later sued the Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, the Chicago National League Ball Club, Inc., and Chicago Cubs, Inc, in the Circuit Court of Cook County …