The Illinois Board of Elections has certified winners from the June 28 primary election, including in a number of judicial races. The general election will be Nov. 8.Here are the results: Supreme Court2nd District, Thomas vacancyAttorney Mark C. Curran won the Republican primary with 29.5 percent of the vote, narrowly beating Judge Daniel Shanes, who obtained 28.2 percent. Curran also defeated Judge John A. Noverini and Susan F. Hutchinson. Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford won the Democratic primary, beating Highland Park mayor …