Two years after being found liable for $4.7 million in a wrongful-death lawsuit, Cutco Corp. agreed to end its appeal and settle the case for $6 million in exchange for a reduction in post-judgment interest.Walter Blockmon III was killed in July 2014 when his car was rear-ended by Jakobi McClellan, a sales associate for Vector Marketing — Cutco’s knife-sales subsidiary. The crash on Interstate 80 near Country Club Hills happened as McClellan was running late between sales calls, Blockmon’s estate alleged.Blockmon’s adult …