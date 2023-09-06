United Airlines Inc. did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by asking an employee if he had received a COVID-19 vaccine, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed pilot John Ellis’ lawsuit accusing United of running afoul of one ADA provision prohibiting disability discrimination and another prohibiting making “unjustified medical examinations and inquiries” of applicants and employees. Kennelly held Ellis failed to …