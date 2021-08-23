A law criminalizing cyberstalking passes muster under the First Amendment, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee declined to dismiss an indictment accusing defendant Vincent Storme of Chicago of engaging in an online campaign of harassment and threats against a former girlfriend.Storme maintains he is being prosecuted in violation of his right to free speech based on the content of his website and six social media accounts.He argues the federal cyberstalking statute flunks the test the …