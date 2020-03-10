A divided state appeals panel ruled the Peoria County Circuit Court has personal jurisdiction over a Washington, D.C.-based doctor who was sued for defamation by a Peoria physician.In the majority opinion, the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled two emails sent by Dr. Craig M. Kessler to an Illinois colleague questioning Dr. Osvaldo H. Wesly’s qualifications for a national award created enough of a tie to the state to subject him to the lawsuit.Wesly was medical director of the Comprehensive Bleeding Disorders Center …