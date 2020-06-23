Where costs available to prevailing party under FDCPA did not include any form of damages.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.

IMC Credit Services, a debt collector, mailed Norman Peck a letter in 2017 on behalf of Medical Associates, LLC, regarding a debt that Peck allegedly owed. The letter’s envelope had a clear pane that revealed a barcode containing Peck’s personal information. A year after receiving the letter, Peck sued IMC for violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in numerous ways, including by revealing his personal information on the envelope and by failing to verify that Peck owed the debt after he disputed it.

IMC made an offer of judgment in the amount of “$1,101 plus costs awarded by the court” and Peck accepted. The parties then proceeded to negotiate costs. Peck believed that IMC’s offer of costs included the damages he claimed under the act, while IMC explained that its initial offer accounted for the statutory damages with interest, plus the costs typically recoverable by the prevailing party in civil litigation. The district court concluded that there was no meeting of the minds about the offer of judgment and declined to enter judgment.

Peck then filed a “motion for interlocutory injunction” insisting that he accepted IMC’s offer of judgment and that, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68, the district court lacked the authority to nullify the parties’ agreement. Peck stated that his interpretation of costs was irrelevant to his acceptance of the offer of judgment. The district court construed this as a motion to reconsider, and then found that Peck accepted the offer of judgment and ordered the entry of judgment consistent with the terms of IMC’s Rule 68 offer.

The district court then instructed Peck to file a bill of costs, limited to those contemplated by Rule 54(d). Peck then demanded $24,137.50 in “actual damage costs” and $1,000 in “additional damage costs” as well as $47,425.02 in punitive damages. The district court found that none of Peck’s costs were recoverable under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1920 and so denied the bill of costs. Peck then appealed, while continuing to file motions in the district court, including a motion for summary judgment, a second bill of costs, and a motion to reconsider, all of which the district court denied or declined to address.

The appellate panel began by stating that it had jurisdiction over the appeal, noting that the district court entered an order quantifying the award of costs, zero, which was a final decision. The panel then rejected Peck’s argument that he was entitled to all of the costs enumerated in his bill of costs. Citing Marek v. Chesny, the panel stated that nothing in Marek equates “costs” with “damages.” The panel then stated that damages are not part of the costs “properly awardable under” Sec. 1692k(a). The panel noted that the section had specific subsections regarding the award of actual damage, discretionary additional damage, and costs of the action, and that if damages were included in costs of the action, the other two sections would be rendered superfluous.

The panel concluded by stating that, without a special distinction in the Act, the “costs” it contemplates are simply those awardable under Rule 54(d). The panel found that a statute must set forth a standard for awarding costs that is different from Rule 54(d)(1) to displace the rule, and Sec. 1692k(a)(3) did not. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Norman Peck v. IMC Credit Services

No. 19-3187

Writing for the court: Per curiam

Before: Judges Frank H. Easterbrook, Diane S. Sykes and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: June 5, 2020