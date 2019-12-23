Last week, we spoke of the growing number of Article III judges nominated by President Donald Trump and the impeachment hearings.Last Wednesday, we saw more of the “Tale of Two Views of Trump’s Actions,” resulting in an agreed upon six hours of debate over the articles of impeachment by the House.This column discusses that and also discusses the Senate’s activities on the same date to confirm 13 more U.S. District Court judges.The impeachment debateIn what might be referred to as a strange logic …