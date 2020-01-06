With the decade’s end, it is a opportune time for lists and reflections of the most momentous, the biggest and the most noteworthy [insert your topic here].The last decade has witnessed a number of big decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. The entire decade saw Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in the center seat. This column attempts to reflect on one case from each year in the past decade decided by the Supreme Court. No small task, but away we go.2010While a number of cases of import were decided at the beginning …