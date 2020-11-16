It’s fair to say I’ve made mistakes in my life. From sartorial to professional, I’ve taken risks and a good proportion of them have fallen flat. I do have, however, a fantastic collection of stories for dinner parties.We’ve all heard the adage, “If you don’t learn from your mistakes, you are bound to repeat them.” Yet, it seems that our brains are hardwired to learn from our mistakes while ignoring our advice. Research published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience suggests that we have an “early warning system” that …