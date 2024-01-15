The U.S. Supreme Court in recent years refers often to its major questions doctrine. Turns out, with the grant of a recent case, the nine justices have a large unanswered question on their plates — is the president of the United States an officer?SCOTUS takes the caseOn Jan. 5, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719, setting oral argument for Feb. 8.The briefing schedule is tight, and expectations are that the decision will follow shortly after, given the primaries pending.The issue presented …