The U.S. Supreme Court has numerous traditions and practices it keeps. It also in recent terms has more and more relied on historical tradition to rule on important national matters. Recently, a federal judge criticized this approach.Judge Kevin Newsom In 2017, President Donald J. Trump nominated Kevin Newsom to serve as a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was confirmed and has served since.In a speech at a history and tradition symposium hosted by the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy, Newsom …