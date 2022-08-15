The ABA Annual Meeting took place in our city earlier this month. A full schedule of events ended with the House of Delegates deliberating on a large number of resolutions, with one of particular concern and focus of the Illinois State Bar Association.Resolution 402The ISBA, along with the New York State Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section, and Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division, sponsored Resolution 402, which addressed ownership and control of the …