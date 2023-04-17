A Texas federal district court judge out of Amarillo, Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, recently issued an injunction seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval in 2000 of the drug mifepristone. On the same day, a judge in Washington state, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, ruled that sales of the drug must go on in at least 17 states where Democratic attorneys general had sued to maintain availability of the pill used in medical abortions. Welcome to the new reality, where organizations are set up in …