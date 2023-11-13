Abortion and reproductive rights are important to this nation, as turnouts at elections were strong last Tuesday. Ohio became the seventh state since the Dobbs decision to weigh in by protecting those rights.Ohio voteIn Ohio, voters were asked to consider Issue 1 on the ballot. Titled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety,” Issue 1 provides:“A. Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on: contraception …