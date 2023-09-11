The Supreme Court held in a 5-4 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts that Alabama had violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act when it redistricted its congressional map with only one Black majority district. Alabama came back and issued another map — with only one such district.The District CourtOn Sept. 5, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Southern Division, responded to the continued resistance of Alabama to adhere to the Supreme Court’s order. Issuing a more than 200-page …