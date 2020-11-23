Since Sept. 22, the court has rescheduled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization seven times. The conference schedule showed that the court once again rescheduled considering this petition. We will report once the court issues its order in this case addressing Mississippi’s abortion laws.Alito speaksWe have in recent weeks and over time addressed the topics of judicial independence and the value (or lack thereof) of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for judicial nominees. When Justice Amy Coney Barrett …