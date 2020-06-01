Last week, the Supreme Court issued orders from its May 21 conference and held a conference on May 28. With no additional opinions released last week, June will be busy.

May 21 conference

Last week, the court released orders from its conference on May 21. In R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, et al., the motion to substitute Donna Stephens, as trustee of the Aimee A. and Donna Stephens Trust, as a respondent in place of Aimee Stephens was granted. Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin, the unified or mandatory bar case we have been tracking, was once again distributed for conference on May 28. The court granted no new cases for next term.

A revisit of McCulloch v. Maryland

For the 200th anniversary of McCulloch v. Maryland, David S. Schwartz, Foley & Lardner-Bascom Professor of Law at the University of Wisconsin Law School, published, “The Spirit of the Constitution: John Marshall and the 200-Year Odyssey of McCulloch v. Maryland,” an interesting “analysis of McCulloch’s remarkable impact [that] reaffirms the case’s importance and unveils the circuitous process through which American constitutional law [is] made.” Schwartz does a deep historical dive on the case, raising the general and ambiguous nature of the court’s opinion. In one appendix, Schwartz lists various terminology used in establishing that Congress had the powers to establish the Second Bank of the United States. Schwartz writes:

“McCulloch is conventionally read to mean that an implied power must be derived from specified enumerated powers, but Marshall never clearly identified the enumerated powers from which he derived the implied power…”

In a second appendix, Schwartz lists the number of citations to the McCulloch decision, or lack thereof, for many years, including by Marshall himself. Schwartz posits that because the case did not expressly recognize implied commerce powers and other limitations, the case “put a significant dent in the argument for Marshall as a nation-builder and McCulloch as a nation-building case.” He does note that while the case was “a nationalist decision,” except for one period “from 1941 to around 1966,” “McCulloch’s nationalizing potential has never been fully realized, having been reined in by the Supreme Court for most of the past two centuries.” Schwartz concludes:

“McCulloch is an exceedingly important case in American constitutional law, not because it shaped the course of American constitutional history, but because important interpreters of the [c]onstitution have said McCulloch is important… As a result, the interpretation given to McCulloch through successive generations tells us much about each generation’s spirit of the [c]onstitution. The truth is that McCulloch did not make great constitutional law. Rather, constitutional law made McCulloch great.”

In his book, Schwartz attempts to take Marshall off his pedestal as the “greatest jurist in American history and the expounder of the Constitution.” Schwartz’s book states in the jacket cover, “While Marshall was never reviled, he was not seen as especially influential until the late nineteenth century.” While Schwartz’s book is worth reading and does raise some valid points about McCulloch, his view that Marshall was not seen for the greatness he exhibited contemporaneously is not in my view substantiated by the statements near the time of his death. As I wrote about in “The Chief Justices,” Alex de Tocqueville wrote about the greatness of the Marshall court. Joseph Story, his fellow justice and biographer, wrote a poem extolling the greatness of Marshall. President John Adams, who nominated Marshall, stated, “My gift of John Marshall to the people of the United States was the proudest act of my life.” Even his critics at the time of his death recognized what he had done. For example, “the Democratic editor of the New York Evening Post took the occasion of Marshall’s passing to reflect on what he saw as Marshall’s overly granting of powers to the government” and that the power of the chief justice “will no longer be exercised by one whose cardinal maxim in politics inculcated distrust of popular intelligence and virtue, and whose constant object, in the decision of all constitutional questions, was to strengthen government at the expense of the people.” While the Taney court did not often cite or rely upon Marshall court decisions during its long tenure, Marshall at the time and subsequently had a great reputation for his work on the bench.

An old case might be back in play

Recently, someone referred to a 7-2 decision issued by the Supreme Court in 1905, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11, that we might see used during the coronavirus for a variety of issues. The 5th Circuit in early April relied on the Jacobson case to include abortion clinics in its ban on non-essential medical services and surgeries. Jacobson addressed the police powers of a state and the ability to mandate smallpox vaccinations, while warning against arbitrary or oppressive regulation. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote in part:

[T]he liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members… Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.

We might see challenges to mandatory face coverings and other uses of Jacobson.

Conclusion

With no opinion dates last week and none at present scheduled, we have no idea when the big decisions will be issued. Also, like Jarchow, the three 2nd Amendment cases were kicked once again to the May 28 conference.