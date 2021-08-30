We have often written in this space and elsewhere about the Chief Justice John Roberts statement at his confirmation hearings that he had no comprehensive judicial philosophy, but “He compared his duty as a justice to that of an umpire, stating, ‘My job is to call balls and strikes, not pitch or bat.’” We have also noted that umpires have a general philosophy but things slip on calls, and that the strike zone is whatever that umpire says it is. Last week, an uproar ensued over the court’s treatment of an injunction under …