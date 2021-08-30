The more I think about it, the more I realize I say things far more often than I actually do them. I tell my son, Jack, he needs to work out to stay healthy. Yet, one would think that I am in some type of fitness protection program as I can no longer be found in any health club in the Chicago area. I tell my 13-year-old daughter to get off her phone and stop doing a TikTok video or abusing some other useless apps; however, as I say this to her, I realize I am still looking at my phone and not even looking at her when instructing her to get off the phone.