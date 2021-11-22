Pop culture and the Supreme Court do not often go together, with the justices not often making pop culture references. At some appellate courts, some judges make frequent references to culture and at times weave pop culture references into their questions and their opinions. Despite the infrequency, at times we do see the SCOTUS justices making references.Franklin’s Barbecue At a recent oral argument addressing billboard ordinances in Austin v. Reagan National Advertising, Justice Clarence Thomas made reference to Franklin …