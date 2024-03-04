The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act has been subject to a number of very impactful decisions from the Illinois Supreme Court and other courts in the last year or so. One issue that likely will be addressed in the coming months is insurance coverage for BIPA claims.A splitIn Citizens Ins. Co. of America v. Wynndalco, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a specific statutes exclusion with a catchall clause in a commercial general liability policy was ambiguous because it stripped away coverage for …