In 2022, a federal jury awarded $228 million to a class of truck drivers after finding that BNSF Railway Company had collected the drivers’ fingerprints without consent, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case was then remanded for damages. It now appears to be settled.The remandIn June of this year, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois granted a new trial on damages only. The decision was based in large part on the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision in …