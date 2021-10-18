As Justice Brett Kavanaugh returned to in-person arguments after his positive test for COVID-19, the U.S. Supreme Court hits its stride, weighing a Kentucky abortion case and the death penalty imposed on the Boston Marathon bomber.The court tackled an interesting abortion case in which the Kentucky attorney general seeks to intervene in a case after another state official refused to defend Kentucky’s House Bill 454, which prohibits “an abortion on a pregnant woman that will result in the bodily dismemberment …