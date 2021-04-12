Justice Stephen Breyer is 82 years old, a Breyer’s classic. He currently ranks as the 26th longest serving justice in Supreme Court history, who in September will surpass Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become the 24th longest serving. There are calls for Breyer to retire.The RBG ArmchairingWhen Ginsburg died in September 2020, close to the presidential election, many raised issues that she should have retired during President Barack Obama’s presidency. The challenges inherent in this analysis is that we will …